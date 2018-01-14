THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will launch yet another yatra - Vikas Yatra- across the state from January 16 to March 15. Briefing the decisions of the state office-bearers’ meeting held here, general secretary A N Radhakrishnan said the Vikas Yatra was planned in view of the unprecedented public acceptence of Janarakasha Yatra and to take advantage of the success at the organisational level. Kummanam will spend two to three days in each district.

The yatra which will be inaugurated in Thrissur on January 16 will culminate in Kottayam on March 15.

Kummanam will meet prominent people from various walks of life in each district to get their feedback. In each district, the party president will be attending 20 to 22 meetings. The state chief’s tour is modelled on the extended tour national president Amit Shah had undertaken last year. State general secretaries and other leaders will accompany the state chief. Radhakrishnan said the office-bearers’ meeting evaluated that the Loka Kerala Sabha was a gimmick as it didn’t highlight a project for the development of the state. At the same time, the hundreds of crores of rupees allotted to the state by the Central Government was allowed to lapse.

While the state government was indulging in extravaganza in the name of the Loka Kerala Sabha, twelve KSRTC pensioners had committed suicide following the government’s failure to provide them pension. In view of the repeated suicides of KSRTC pensioners, cases should be charged against the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister under ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder.’ He alleged that 12 pensioners had committed suicide since the LDF Government came to power.

He said the recovery of mines and bullets from Kuttippuram was a serious development. The complacency on the part of the state government in ensuring security had led to the incident. The state government which has neglected the warnings is responsible for the new situation, he said. He criticised the CPM’s attack on Congress MLA V T Balram for his remarks against AKG.

“It was Balram’s remarks that brought the memory of AKG once again in the minds of the CPM leaders. Now AKG’s picture is seen only in Indian Coffee House. Nowhere in the CPM conference the pictures of AKG and P Krishnapillai could be seen,” he said.