THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling for new investment projects using remittances from expatriate Malayalees, Governor P Sathasivam urged successful Non-Resident Keralite entrepreneurs to be part of the state’s dream of creating 10 lakh jobs in five years. The Governor was speaking at the valedictory function of the Kerala Loka Sabha on Saturday. Sathasivam said the 10 lakh jobs were expected to be created in the sectors of Information Technology, Tourism and Electronics.

“While acknowledging the contribution of the non-resident population to the growth of our economy, we must admit that we had very few schemes to make proper use of these remittances for the state’s development,” the Governor said.

Sathasivam said the state’s efforts to enhance the employability of youth could benefit greatly from the suggestions of the non-resident workforce. “A close interaction and sharing of views would perhaps answer our apprehensions on whether the skills we impart are what the industry abroad actually requires,” he said.The Governor stressed on the need for proper working condition of the Keralite work force abroad.