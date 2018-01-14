THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure proper follow up of proposals and suggestions that came up during the two-day meet, a Secretariat system will be set up for Loka Kerala Sabha. In seven sectors, there will be Standing Committees supposed to convene regularly for detailed discussions. Recommendations are to be submitted within six months.

Pinarayi assured that the government will look into the Standing Committee’s recommendations seriously and implement the same in a time-bound manner. The Norka will have a monitoring system for project implementation.

Measures in the offing

Expatriate Chamber of Commerce to maintain active relations with entrepreneurs and industrialists abroad. There will be separate chambers for each region. These chambers will keep in contact with chambers in Kerala for a global commercial and entrepreneurial platform.

Expatriate professional councils in each country. Service of professionals to be made available for research/business centres in Kerala. To ensure development in science and technology sector.

Special wings in Norka for Malayalees working abroad and in other states. Special regional sub-sections, to be manned by professionals, in Norka.

Kerala Development Fund to be set up. Expatriates can make investments as shares. They can put deposits of fixed amount in certain measures. In return, they will have right of employment, as per their qualifications in some establishment, when they come to Kerala. It will be a new step for Gulf returnees to ensure a job when they come back.

Special loan facilities for expats to start entrepreneurship here. An agency to be set up for expats to communicate with professionals. A single window system to give clearances.