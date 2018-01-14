MALAPPURAM: The Special Investigation Team probing the Claymore mines case has started collecting evidence from the Army’s field ammunition depot at Dehu Road near Pune in Maharashtra. Headed by District Crime Records Bureau DySP Jaison K Abraham, the team examined documents at the depot on Saturday in order to get details regarding where the Claymore mines were taken.

The police have found that the mines were manufactured at the Army’s ordnance factory at Chandrapur in Maharashtra. “We are searching for documents and the Army officers are extending full cooperation,” said Abraham. The police team are searching for details of manufacture, distribution and the chain of the custody of these mines.

Apart from the ordnance factory at Chandrapur, the team also visited the Army’s ammunition depot in Pulgaon. The police suspect that some of the mines were taken to an Army unit in Chandigarh. “But, we are yet to get valid documents to prove this,” said Abraham. The five mines were discovered from the Bharathapuzha riverbed in Kuttippuram on January 5. Subsequently, more than 500 cartridges, 45 blank rounds and six pulse generators were also found.