KOCHI: The second international symposium of SAFRI (Societal Applications in Fisheries and Aquaculture using Remote Sensing Imagery), a theme developed under Group on Earth Observations (GEO) of the UN, will kick-start on Monday at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here.

Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will inaugurate the symposium at 10 am.

An agri-aqua-food fest and exhibition will be opened to the public at 9.45 am on the sidelines of the three-day symposium.

The Spices Board, Indian Institute of Spices Research, Vegetables and Fruit Promotion Council, Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen under Fisheries Department, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training, Coconut Development Board, Central Plantation Crops Research Institute and various self-help groups will set up stalls to sell their products. An exhibition showcasing latest technologies of around 20 research organisations, including ISRO and INCOIS, will also be held on the venue.

The symposium titled ‘Remote sensing for ecosystem analysis and fisheries’ is part of CMFRI’s move to tap the fortunes of India’s satellite technology in favour of the marine fisheries sector. The meet will also explore ways to apply remote sensing in aquaculture, harvest fisheries, fisheries management, fishery environment and ecology, fresh water, estuarine and marine fisheries, socio-economics and ICT.

A special stakeholder meet on disaster management will be held on Wednesday to strengthen the communication mechanism of cyclone forecasts and other warnings to fishermen and improve the state’s disaster management system. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma will be the chief guest of the meet.