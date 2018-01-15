THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an emotional appeal, the mother of Sreejeev, the 27-year-old who died in police custody in 2014, has demanded a CBI investigation into his death. Ramani Sreedharan pressed for the probe on Sunday while visiting her elder son Sreejith, who has been staging a strike outside the Secretariat for the past 765 days demanding the CBI’s involvement.

Her visit coincided with the widespread protest march undertaken by several social media collectives seeking justice for Sreejith. “Seeing all the support, I’m hopeful we’ll get justice,” said an emotional Ramani.

On Sunday, people from across Kerala, numbering hundreds, arrived in the capital city extending support to Sreejith. The protestors, wearing black t-shirts and blue jeans, assembled at the Manjalikulam ground and Martyr’s Column, Palayam, and took out marches towards Secretariat. Shouting ‘Justice for Sreejith’, the crowd demanded CBI inquiry into Sreejeev’s death and that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Sreejith said he was optimistic about getting justice. He said he would continue his fast until the CBI takes up the case. Meanwhile, former KPCC president V M Sudheeran and actor Tovino Thomas visited Sreejith, and extended their support to him. It is understood that a petition seeking CBI probe will be filed in the Kerala High Court on Monday.