THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) wanted a judicial commission to monitor the utilisation, and special committee at the district and fisheries village levels for the purpose.

Other demands include amendments to laws that hinder disbursal of benefits to the kin of the dead/missing fishermen, a package for victims from other states jointly designed by the Tamil Nadu, Kerala governments and the Centre and steps to trace missing fishermen who may have got stranded in foreign countries.

KRLCC also urged the government to study the impact of Cylcone Ockhi on the marine and coastal ecosystems and prevent the indiscriminate dumping of waste into the sea.