“Oh, God, our Lord and Creator…” isn’t something we expect to hear from CPM programmes. However, it might not be long before we would witness this too… No, the reference is not about unconfirmed reports of secret rituals performed at the residences of some senior leaders!

Looking at the setbacks faced by the CPM and the Left Government from the very inception, many a comrade would have prayed for the ‘evil forces’ to fade away. The party is getting ready to seek ‘divine intervention’ officially for the success of the party and betterment of the society, going by the responses from PB member M A Baby and CC member E P Jayarajan. There is no clarification as to whether they were initiated into the spiritual path following the loss in Lok Sabha elections and of Cabinet berth respectively.

Comrade Baby chose the politically correct track, playing it safe, claiming he is still an atheist but declared he will not blame those who found solace in prayers and God! Party workers are not forbidden from seeking spiritual favours. In an interview to a local magazine, he confessed that he used to speak out loud against all kinds of spiritual beliefs, as if there is God why is there so much inequality, injustice, communal riots, explosions…? However, of late he has started desisting from this habit, allowing the believers to find consolation from the Almighty, if it gave them comfort.

Jayarajan, meanwhile, went several steps ahead! He has gone on to explain the scientific impact of rituals which generate positive energy and make people dynamic! “The prayers and rituals do ensure the protection of humans and nature....” assures the revolutionary with a bullet in his head.

In a rather lengthy discourse at Kasargod, the senior comrade reminded us the world of science is making many observations and conclusions today, based on temple rituals which are hundreds of years old.

It remains to be seen whether the party leadership would apologise to Minister Kadakampally Surendran for reprimanding him for being seen with folded hands and accepting ‘prasadam’ at the Guruvayur temple. And will the party retract the censure of Aisha Potty and M M Monai for taking oath as MLAs in the name of God??!!!

Rotten missiles in retaliation

What does one do when there is an unexpected air strike? Retaliate with missiles, obviously. This was exactly what the CPM cadre in Thrithala Assembly constituency resorted to last week. The heat was on their Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over an ‘insignificant’ chopper trip to and from the capital city. The Opposition showed no sense or sensitivity while attacking the Communist CM who had only the welfare of the Ockhi victims at heart.

As the field got murkier down on earth his loyalists spotted the ideal foil in the form of V T Balram who dared to break an idol called AKG. And they sensed the opportunity in the first official programme of the MLA in his constituency. They gathered in great spirits, launched missiles, made of rocks and rotten eggs.

What a way to divert attention and save their leader of further embarrassment!

Hope at least some of them have taken note of a Facebook post by Arun Gopalakrishnan, a staunch party-follower and former SFI leader, now settled in the US. He slams the “brainless comrades” for choosing the route of physical assault on Balram, in turn glorifying him, instead of taking on him politically. “It takes only half a dozen such cadre to torpedo a favourable political atmosphere…”