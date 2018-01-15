THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 324 fishermen are yet to return home after the Cyclone Ockhi disaster, the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram claimed on Sunday.

Of this, 111 men are from Thiruvananthapuram district, 136 and 20 from Thuthoor and Kulachal respectively in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district, and 57 men from various other places, the archdiocese’s Vicar General Fr Eugene H Pereira said on Sunday.

The names and addresses of the missing men have been handed over to the government. So far, 38 deaths have been confirmed in Kerala and eight in Thuthoor.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) demanded the government to issue a legally fool-proof government order for ensuring proper rehabilitation of the Ockhi victims. Special laws and rules should be framed for the Ockhi fund utilisation. The government should also maintain transparency and proper targets for it, the KRLCC said in a resolution passed on Sunday.