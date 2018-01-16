KOCHI: Opposing the plea of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy seeking to quash the findings of the Solar Commission, the state government on Monday submitted before the Kerala High Court it was unjust to attribute malafide intention on the part of the Commission as the panel was appointed by the then UDF Government led by Chandy.

The affidavit said the Solar Commission is perfectly justified in its recommendation to the authorities to undertake a proper investigation into the charges of sexual exploitation levelled by Saritha Nair, a key accused in the Solar scam.

The government said there was no evidence before the Commission the letter in Saritha’s name had been fabricated.

The Commission never endeavoured to find out the veracity or otherwise of the allegations made in the letter dated July 19, 2013, but the Commission took note of the allegation since it was very much relevant to the overall inquiry.

The Commission had only said charges of a grave nature were raised in the letter and their veracity or accuracy had to be inquired into by the competent authority.

The Commission had never inquired into any allegations pertaining to offences of a criminal nature.

Nor did it arrive at any conclusion regarding the culpability or otherwise of any of the persons allegedly involved. The government, further, submitted the contents of the letter were widely published in the media and it was discussed for a very long period in the public domain.

It was also an undisputed fact Saritha had displayed the copy of the letter in public. Hence, there could not be any contention by the petitioner his right to privacy was violated, the affidavit said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case until February 7.