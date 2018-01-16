Police giving guard of honour to Chengannur MLA K K Ramachandran Nair at at VJT Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/CHENGANNUR: People from various walks of life paid their last respects to Chengannur MLA K K Ramachandran Nair who passed away on Sunday. His mortal remains were brought to VJT Hall here by 9 am and kept for the people to pay their tributes.

Later, K K Ramachandran Nair’s mortal remains were taken to Pandalam by 2 pm and body was kept at the CPM area committee office in his hometown Chengannur and also on the premises of Munisif court. Hundreds of people accompanied the body as it was taken to Nair’s residence at Ala, where the cremation was held at 7.20 pm. Nair’s son Prasanth led the rituals.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Deputy Speaker V Sasi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, Culture Minister A K Balan, Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister and chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission V S Achuthanandan, A Sampath MP, MLAs C Divakaran, B Sathyan, K B Ganesh Kumar, V S Sivakumar, E P Jayarajan and K Ansalan, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Chief Minister’s private secretary M V Jayarajan, former Speaker N Shakthan, V Sivankutty, Cherian Philip, Anavur Nagappan, Shobhana George, former mayor C Jayan Babu, NCP leader T P Peethambaran Master and senior leaders of various political parties paid their respects to the departed leader.

A hartal was observed in Chengannur town in the memory of Nair. A music and literature lover, K K Ramachandran had cultivated cordial relationships with leaders of all parties.