THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president M M Hassan met Sreejith, who was into the 766th day of his agitation in front of the Secretariat demanding a CBI probe into the custodial death of his brother, and assured full support of the Congress in his mission.

He also informed about the assurance given by Union Minister Jitendra Singh to Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and K C Venugopal to order a CBI inquiry, when they took up the matter with him on Monday.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had written a letter the other day to Jitendra Singh, insisting upon a CBI probe in the issue. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran again visited Sreejith, while scores of youth continued to pour in from various parts of the state to give support for a humane and genuine cause.

Venugopal said he, along with Tharoor, met the Union Ministers and they were hopeful of a positive response.

“Earlier, the state government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter to the Centre, but the agency had rejected it on flimsy grounds. Over the past two years the issue had been resurfacing. Recently, strong protests had erupted all over the state and on the social media. So, we decided to take up the issue with the Centre to reorder a CBI probe,” said Venugopal.