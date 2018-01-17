KOCHI: The allegations that the CPM is an agent of China, raised by the BJP, is proof of that party’s imperialistic bias, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was speaking after inaugurating the CPM district conference on Tuesday.

“The BJP is working as an agent of imperialist powers. The attempt to strengthen the association with Israel and develop an alliance with America are typical examples of such an attitude. The CPM had always opposed the idea of collaborating with imperialistic powers and that is why they are strongly opposing us. Their propaganda will not succeed. They had even called EMS a Chinese spy for making a statement that the differences between China should be sorted out through discussions,” said Kodiyeri.

He said the CPM’s stance has not changed. “We are assessing international issues and declaring solidarity to all those people who are fighting for socialism,” said Kodiyeri.He further said here in India, the Communist Party is not dominated by any external forces and communists from any foreign countries are not influencing decision making here. “The people and communists of India are the decision makers here,” he said.

Call for development

Meanwhile, the delegates’ meet which began on Tuesday demanded the entire development projects mooted for the district should be implemented on a war footing. The meet also sought launching of new projects for the district and to make a creative intervention for the implementation of the same. “The LNG Terminal project and the Brahmapuram waste-to-energy plant should be completed soon. The City Gas project is progressing at a snail’s pace. The government should ensure the timely completion of the project. The Petro Chemical Complex should also be implemented. The scope of IT sector should be fully utilised through the development of Infopark and Smart City projects. The Amballur electronics park is another project which needs to be taken further,” observed the delegates. The meet also pointed out some infrastructure projects for the urgent consideration of the state government. These include Angamaly-Sabari rail corridor, Suburban railway, Kochi-Madurai NH development, Thiruvankulam, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Koothattukulam, Muvattupuzha bypass construction, Vyttila-Irumpanam four-lane Road, Eroor-Edappally-Vypeen coastal Road and Paravur-Manjali-Nedumbassery Airport Road and development of the Seaport-Airport Road.