THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Government has decided to order a CBI probe into the death of Sreejeev of Neyyattinkara. Minister for State for Public Grievances and Prime Minister’s Office In-Charge Jitendra Singh intimated BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan, who had brought the issue to the Union Home Ministry’s attention.

On behalf of Kummanam, Yuvamorcha national secretary Anoop Kaipally had given Singh the details of Sreejith’s hunger strike and his deteriorating health condition.

The details of Police Complaints Authority chairman Justice K Narayanakurup’s finding were also handed over. Moreover, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and submitted a memorandum.

High Court seeks CBI view

Kochi:The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the view of the CBI on a petition seeking a probe by the Central agency into the death of Neyyattinkara native Sreejeev in police custody. Appearing for the state, senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the state government had already issued orders transferring the case to the CBI. A reminder was sent by the Additional Chief Secretary on July 8, 2017, to the Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. However, the CBI was not inclined to take up the matter. Again on January 14, the Chief Secretary requested the Centre to take up the investigation since the matter was serious in nature. The letter stated that a young person had lost his life and since there is an allegation against the state police, the government had decided to refer the case to the CBI. Till now there was no response to the letter also. The government also cited a custodial death case in the Fort police station Thiruvananthapuram.That case was handed over to the CBI by the High Court.

Youth Commission seeks report on alleged insult to Sreejeev’s mother

T’Puram: The Kerala State Youth Commission has sought a report on the basis of a complaint that the mother of Sreejeev, who died while in police custody here, was insulted by police personnel. The Commission directed the District Police Chief to inquire into the incident and submit a report within a week. Sreejeev’s brother Sreejith is presently undergoing a fast in front of Secretariat demanding a CBI inquiry into his death.