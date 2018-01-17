ALAPPUZHA: A police inspector and two youths were arrested in connection with the molestation of a minor girl on Tuesday.The arrested are Mararikkulam probationary sub-inspector K G Laiju, 38, of Udayamperoor, Ernakulam, and two youths Jinumon, 22, of Mannancherry and Prince, 28, of Pollathai.

The SI was arrested for having sexual relationship with a woman in front of the minor girl. The minor girl was taken to the resort by her distant relative Aathira alias Gloria, 24, of Cherthala. The SI had sex with the woman in front of the minor girl. Jinumon and Prince were arrested for unnatural offence (sexual intercourse with a minor), police said.

The arrest was made by a special investigation team led by Alappuzha DySP P V Baby. With Tuesday’s arrest, the total number of arrested persons in the case has gone up to five, including two police officers. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.

The police had earlier arrested Aathira, a distant relative of the victim and Nelson Thomas, a civil police officer attached with the Narcotic Cell. Aathira took the girl to a resort where she was molested by the civil police officer after forcing her to drink alcohol. Based on the statements of Aathira and the victim, the police arrested the CPO, the SI and the youths.

“We have registered cases under IPC sections 342, 363, 366 a, 370 and 34 and sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and sections 7,8, 9 , 12, 13 and 16 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the arrested persons,” the investigating officer said. The incident came to lime light on Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim from Mangalam ward of Alappuzha municipality used to accompany a distant relative to various places during nights. The victim’s father is an alcohol addict and her mother is jobless. The local people had rounded up Aathira last week and asked her why she was taking the minor with her during her journeys. They also approached the police and demanded a probe.