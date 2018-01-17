THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state Prisons Department has come up with several innovative projects, the long-standing proposal to start fuel stations in the state as part of revenue generation still remains on paper. The proposal to set up fuel stations on the premises of three central prisons in the state was mooted in 2016 after a similar initiative was successfully started by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governments. However, the proposal got stuck in red tape and the government is yet to grant nod for the project.

R Sreelekha, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, said a detailed proposal for setting up three fuel stations was submitted to the government five months ago, but they have not responded to their request so far.

“We had submitted the proposal with sufficient documents, including the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the authorities concerned and all approvals needed to start the project. We have identified lands at Poojappura, Viyyur and Kannur. I have no idea why the government has not given the nod so far”, says Sreelekha.

The senior officials in the department had also held talks with public sector oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to start the venture. As per the agreement to be signed with the companies, the Prisons Department has to earmark suitable land and manpower for the companies to operate the fuel stations. Later, the profit of the business will be shared by the Prisons Department and the company.

Another officer with the department says the petroleum companies are also waiting for approval from the government to sign an official agreement with them. “The advantage of the project is that the government need not spend a single amount for the project. So there is no question of fund issue Once the project is implemented, prisoners will be employed in the petrol bunks and they can earn money. They can also get jobs easily in bunks once they leave the prisons. Hope the government will respond positively to the matter soon”, an officer in the Prisons Department said.

Six years ago, the Andhra Pradesh Government had set up more than 10 fuel stations on the premises of various central prisons in the state. With the fuel stations becoming functional, they were able to get a monthly turnover of nearly Rs 2 crore.

The Telangana Prisons Department already operates 10 petrol bunks in various districts. Inmates and released prisoners, besides former jail authorities, man such bunks and they generate a turnover of over Rs 300 crore annually. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s office said the file on the proposal was kept on hold owing to some security aspects. “We went through the file. In fact, we discussed the proposal. As prisoners would be employed in the fuel stations, there could be some security issues. That has to be discussed. However, the proposal is not a closed chapter,” M V Jayarajan, private secretary to the CM, said.

