KOTTAYAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bureau (VACB) team, which conducted an inquiry into the allegation that former Transport Minister Thomas Chandy illegally reclaimed paddy land for his Lake Palace Resort in Alappuzha, violating the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wet land Act, 2008, is expected to submit its first information report (FIR) before the Court of Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance Court) here on Thursday.

The Vigilance team led by Kottayam SP M Johnson Joseph is learnt to have prepared the FIR to be submitted in the court and is awaiting permission from the directorate in this regard. “We will act as per the directions of the Vigilance Director,” Johnson told Express.The Vigilance court, after considering the preliminary inquiry report submitted by Vigilance team as per its direction, had directed the VACB to submit the FIR in the court on January 18.

Earlier, the preliminary inquiry report had found Thomas Chandy and 13 government officials, including two former Collectors, Deputy Collector, BDOs and many others, had committed serious offences that include fund misappropriation, criminal misconduct and conspiracy for the construction of Valiyakulam -Zero Jetty road that leads to Lake Palace Resort. It is expected the same charges would be included in the FIR as well.“There will be various IPC sections as well as charges under the Paddy Land and Wet land Act,” Johnson said.

The Vigilance Preliminary Enquiry report said: “during the year 2011 to 2017, suspect officers 2 to 14 (former Collectors P Venugopal, Sourabh Jain, deputy Collector K P Thampi and other officers), as such being public servants had abused their official position, entered into criminal conspiracy and colluded with Water World Tourism company (owner of Lake Palace Resort) and its directors. They conjointly misappropriated the government fund and committed criminal misconduct by constructing Valiyakulam-Zero Jetty Road and upgraded tarring up to the entrance of the resort.”

Vigilance judge V Dilip directed the VACB to conduct a preliminary inquiry and later file an FIR in the case on the basis of a complaint filed by Adv M K Subhash, district secretary of Janata Dal (S), Alappuzha. The court will consider the case on Thursday.