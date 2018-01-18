PUDUKKOTTAI : A man, participating in an idli-eating competition in Pandikudi village near Alangudi, Pudukkottai, died after choking on his 12th piece.S Chinnathambi, a cook by profession, passed away on Tuesday evening during an event organised as part of the Kaanum Pongal celebration. It is common practice in the villages to conduct such amateur sporting events on Kaanum Pongal. The Bharathiyar Youth Association in Pandikudi had come up with the idea of an idli eating competition this year after their bitter gourd and green chilly competitions failed to find takers.

Participants had to eat as many idlis as they could in three minutes without drinking water in between. Chinnathambi (42), a resident of the village, enthusiastically participated in the competition alongside nine others, cheered on by a sizeable crowd. But everyone went quiet when Chinnathambi collapsed after eating his 12th idli.

The villagers called an ambulance but Chinnathambi died before its arrival.

“In order to increase the number of participants, the organisers arranged for the idli eating competition for the first time this year,” G Venkateshan of Keeramangalam, who witnessed the event, said.