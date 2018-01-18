KANNUR: In the continuing battle for supremacy in the region, the RSS suffered a setback at the hands of the CPM, as it lost one of its pracharaks, C V Subah, who switched loyalty and joined the CPM on Wednesday.Subah announced his resignation from the party and the decision to join the CPM at a press conference held here. He said he was fed up with the dictatorial nature of the BJP leadership and the politics of violence they have been promoting all through the years.

“There is no democracy in the BJP and the RSS. They won’t let anybody from inside speak against the leadership. They resort to the fascist line of maligning those who register their protest,” said Subah. One of the reasons behind his decision to leave the party was the murder of CPM worker Mohanan on the day before Vijayadasami in 2016 at Valankichal. Due to that attack, the birthday celebrations of the RSS had to be postponed. Instead of lamenting the attack and denouncing the attackers, the RSS had adopted a stand to protect them, Subah said.

He was singled out for his dissent in the issue and had to bear severe criticism.

Another incident was the attack on CPM worker Aril, who was a neighbour of Subah. Aril was brutally attacked and seriously injured and Subah came to know about the incident only later. “It was a minor issue and it should have been settled amicably’, said Subah. When he questioned these attacks, he was isolated in the party and had to suffer humiliation.

“I had been working as a Sangh activist for the past 15 years. I had worked as RSS Thalasserry Boudhik Pramukh, Hindu Aikyavedi Thalasserry taluk general secretary and Taluk Pracharak of Puthur Sangh in Kollam district,” Subah said.“Many allegations were levelled against me by the RSS leadership.

I will reply to all those allegations on January 20 at a public function at Chirakkuni, Dharmadam’, said Subah. CPM Pinarayi area secretary K Saseendran, Sudheesh Minni, T Anil and N K Ravi attended the press conference.

