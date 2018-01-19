KOLLAM: A fifth-semester chemical engineering student at TKM College of Engineering attempted suicide at a private hostel here the other day. The Kilikolloor Police which had registered a case upon the complaint filed by the student’s parents said the 20-year-old youth had complained about harassment by college authorities.

The student who is recovering at a private hospital has been identified as Dilshith Ajim of Perumbavoor.

“The student consumed poison in a private hostel room in Karikkode where he is staying. His hostel mates found him and rushed him to a nearby private hospital. His condition is said to be stable. We have registered a case and begun the investigation,” said an officer at Kilikolloor police station.

Meanwhile, the college authorities clarified there is no case of harassment on their part and they had only asked him to take a break for a year to clear his back papers. “The student had several back papers to clear. His attendance was also not good enough for attending the semester examination. With another examination coming at short-notice, he was advised to meet the head of the department and the senior advisor. As he didn’t follow the instruction, the undersigning of his registration application had to be put on hold,” said TKM College of Engineering principal S Ayoob.