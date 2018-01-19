KANNUR: The row over use of toilet in Mattannur police station involving Asish Rajan, son of CPM district secretary P Jayarajan, and the police have resulted in the suspension of ASI K M Manoj Kumar. The ASI has been suspended pending an investigation in connection with Asish’s complaint that the officer had misbehaved with him.

The incident took place on January 10 as Asish and his friend came to the Mattannur police station and sought permission to use the toilets for the women who were travelling with them. They were coming back from Bhopal, after participating in the arts festival ‘Kala Ulsav’.

As there were two persons in police custody in the station in connection with a murder attempt at Ayyalur, the police officers asked them to use the municipal comfort station near the bus stand. When the request was turned down, Asish got angry and an altercation followed. In his complaint, he said ASI grabbed him by his collar and pushed him. The ASI also lodged a plaint that Asish misbehaved with him. It was only after the plaint was registered the police came to know about the identity of Asish.