KOCHI : The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Cell Ernakulam will exclude two co-accused and file chargesheet only against former minister K Babu in a case related to amassing of wealth. A top official at the VACB headquarters said the investigation team has filed a report to the VACB Director informing that only Babu needs to be chargesheeted in the case.According to the VACB officer, the investigation could not find any evidence to prove the allegation that co-accused P S Baburam and Mohanan are benamis of Babu.

“The investigation team has collected adequate evidence to prove that Babu has amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. A comprehensive report was filed by the investigation team to the VACB Director, which has details of Babu’s wealth, properties and bank transactions. The recommendation by the investigation team is to chargesheet Babu only, while the other two accused will be excluded,” the VACB officer said.

According to the VACB officers, finding benami transactions is a long and hard task. With limited resources, the VACB cannot track the benami deals of Babu and the other accused persons.

However, the VACB had referred the inquiry against Baburam and Mohanan to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “We have asked the ED to conduct an inquiry into money laundering and hoarding of black money by the two accused in the case. We are suspicious about the sources of money and the investment made by them. The details collected during the probe were handed over to ED. The report was sent to ED a few months ago,” he said.

VACB officers in Kochi said once the Vigilance Director gives clearance, legal advice would be sought before filing the chargesheet. “The investigation part has already been completed. The documentation procedures are yet to be completed. We expect to file the chargesheet before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court within one or two months. A comprehensive investigation has been carried out. “It took more than a year to complete the probe as there was delay in collecting some documents related to the case,” the officer said.