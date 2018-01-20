KANNUR: Peravur police on Saturday arrested four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in connection with the murder of RSS/ABVP worker Shyamaprasad in Kannur.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad (20), of Parakkandam, Salim (26), of Minikkol, Sameer (25), of Neerveli and Hashim (24), of Palayadu. Among the arrested, Muhammad was an accused in a case related to the murder of CPM Kakkayangadu branch secretary Naroth Dileepan.

RSS worker Shyamaprasad (24) was hacked to death by alleged SDPI workers at Kommeri near Kannavam on Friday while he was riding his bike. The victim, a student at Industrial Training Institute in Kakkayangad, was a mukhya sikshak of a local RSS sakha and was known to be associated with the ABVP in the institute.

The Thalappuzha police in the district took the SDPI workers into custody at Thalappuzha, while they were trying to escape through Wayanadu, nearly two hours after the murder.

Meanwhile, the hartal called up by the BJP in the district as a protest against the murder is so far peaceful. Though the party has excluded motor vehicles from the hartal, vehicular traffic is skeletal on the roads.