KANNUR: An RSS worker was hacked to death at Kommeri near Kannavam on the Thalassery-Kottiyoor road on Friday, around 5 pm. Shyama Prasad, 24, Mukhya Sikshak of RSS 17th Mile branch, a native of Chittaripparamba and son of Raveendran, was killed by a gang that came in a car, wearing masks, near the goat farm at Kommeri. Police said the gang followed Shyam who was riding his bike. At Kommeri, the car hit his bike and he fell down. To escape from the attackers, he ran into a house near the roadside, but they hacked him in front of the house.

The gang left the scene as some NREGS workers who were returning home after work shouted and created an uproar when they saw the attack. Though the people who reached the spot took him to the Koothuparamba Government Hospital, they couldn’t save his life. Iritty DySP Prajeesh Thottathil, Peravur CI A Kuttikrishnan and Kuthuparamba CI Joshi Jose reached the spot. In protest against the murder, the BJP district committee has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur district on Saturday. Shyama Prasad was a student of Kakkayangadu Government ITI. His body was shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College for postmortem examination.



The Home Department has failed to stop violence in the state, especially in Kannur. Seventeen BJP activists were killed in the state after the LDF Government came to power. The BJP state committee had urged the Central Government to ensure peace in the state, following which the Chief Minister convened a meeting of all parties. Criminals in the CPM are threatening people with the support of the government. More than one lakh cases have been registered in connection with political violence in the state.

— Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP state prez