KOLLAM: In the case of Jithu Job, who was allegedly charred to death by his mother, the police are leaving no stone unturned to unravel the motive behind the murder. In search of answers, the investigation officers are recording the statements of Job’s relatives, neighbours and friends.The other day, the sleuths had recorded the statements of Job’s father, sister and grandfather. Though the 14-year-old’s mother Jayamol had confessed to the police and repeated the same at court that she alone is responsible for the murder, the police are perplexed over the motive.

It was on Wednesday that the charred body of Job was found from a vacant plot near his house at Kureepally.In a missing complaint filed by Job’s father late on January 15, it is said that the boy never returned home after he went to a stationary shop to buy a ruler at around 8 pm.The police took the mother into custody and during questioning, she confessed to the crime. On Friday, the Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court remanded her to 14 days’ judicial custody. On Monday, the police are planning to request the court seeking police custody.

The sleuths are hopeful that questioning Jayamol will yield answers to the missing links.

Meanwhile, as Jayamol’s confession visuals go viral on social media, a separate inquiry is likely to be launched as higher authorities are considering this as a serious lapse on the part of investigation officers.