THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the next six days, Kanakakunnu Palace grounds in the capital would reverberate with the sounds of anklets and musical instruments as curtains went up on the state’s prestigious cultural event - the Nishagandhi Dance Festival - on Saturday.Governor P Sathasivam inaugurated the fete at a gala event organised at the Nishagandhi Auditorium. The Governor also presented the prestigious Nishagandhi Puraskaram 2018 to renowned Bharatanatyam dancers V P Dhananjayan and Shantha Dhananjayan at the function. The award includes a cash prize of `1.5 lakh, a statuette and a citation.

Congratulating the legendary dancing couple, the Governor said the duo has been grooming and contributing several performers to the international art arena since 1968 when they established Bharata Kalaanjali in Chennai. “I am certain that this award would be special to both of them, since it comes from their own state,” the Governor added.Accepting the prestigious Nishagandhi Puraskaram 2018 from the Kerala Governor, Dhananjayan remarked that it is a moment of pride for him and Shanta Dhananjayan that they have been chosen for this award by their home state.