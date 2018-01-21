THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ABVP will observe a state-wide education bandh on Monday in protest against the killing of ABVP worker Syamaprasad of Kannur.It will also take out protest marches in all district centres across the country on Sunday. ABVP national secretary O Nidhish said with the killing of Syamaprasad, an ITI student at Kakkayad near Kannur, the terrorist face of the Popular Front had come to the fore.

Nidhish said the National Investigation Agency should take over the investigation as it was the third ABVP worker being killed by Popular Front activists.He said that Popular Front’s modus operandi was to selectively kill the most active workers of the RSS and BJP.The state governments of the present and past had not taken action against the Popular Front as they were treating them as a votebank, said Nidhish.