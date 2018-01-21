KANNUR: Widespread violence was reported from Kannavam area on Saturday as houses of SDPI workers and supporters were vandalised at Poozhiyode and Alappadamba. The violence follows the murder of RSS worker Shyamaprasad on Friday, allegedly by SDPI workers at Kommeri. As the situation turned tense, security was beefed up and many policemen were posted to take control of the situation.

It was in the early hours of Saturday that the attackers ran riot at Poozhiyode, Alappadamba and 17th mile areas. According to the police, the house of K Kadeesu of Poozhiyode was vandalised by a gang of miscreants as they destroyed a television, fridge and furniture in the house, leaving the family members in a state of terror.

Three doors in the house of Pokkachi Abbas of Alapparamba were destroyed and a bike was damaged. A motorcycle, furniture and electronic equipment in the house of A T Subeida of Alappadamba were destroyed in another attack. At Edayar 17th mile, the houses of Kuttiadi Salam and B K Sainaba were vandalised by miscreants.