ALAPPUZHA: The special investigation team probing the molestation of a 16-year-old girl has arrested the minor’s father for helping the six accused sexually abuse her. According to Alappuzha DySP P V Baby, who is leading the probe, the victim’s father is a 42-year-old physically disabled man who is addicted to alcohol. He was aware of the abuse.

On Friday, Nidhin, 23, was arrested for sexually abusing the victim. The accused, working at a private shop, made friends with her through Facebook. He he took the girl to Thottappally and sexually abusedd her, the police said.With Friday’s arrest, the number of people in custody has gone up to six, including two police officers. All of them were arrested as per the statements of the victim and the main accused, Aathira, a distant relative.