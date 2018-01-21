SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here was closed on Saturday marking the conclusion of the 2017-18 Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The sreekovil was closed at 5.30 am after darshan by a representative of Pandalam Valiyaraja. As the darshan facility for the devotees concluded on Friday evening, the devaswom authorities locked the sopanam premises after the closure of the temple.

Thiruvabharanam return procession

The Thiruvabharanam return procession left for Pandalam from the sannidhanam at 4.30 am after the customary key-exchange ceremony and handing over the ‘panakizhi’ by the representative of Pandalam Valiyaraja to the melsanthi of the temple. The procession, after leaving the sannidhanam, reached Laha Forest IB at 7 pm for the first night halt after receptions at Pampa, Attathode, Nilackal, Elavunkal and Plappally.After leaving Laha at 7 am on January 21, the procession will reach Ranni-Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple for the second day’s halt at 4 pm.

As part of the ongoing practice, the Thiruvabharanam will be adorned on the idol of Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha and the devotees will have the facility for darshan till late night on January 21. On January 22, the procession, after leaving Perunad temple at 6 am, will reach Aranmula Palace near the East Fort of Aranmula Parthasarathi temple at 8 pm after receptions at Madamon Rishikesa temple, Vadasserikkara Prayar Mahavishnu temple and Idappavoor Bhagavathi temple. The procession, on the concluding day of the journey on January 23, will reach the Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple at 8 am after touching Kidangannur, Ullannur and Kulanada.

Sabarimala income touches Rs 276 crore

Sabarimala : The total income of Lord Ayyappa temple during the 2017-2018 pilgrimage touched an all-time high of I276 crore, showing an increase of I39 crore during the 2016-2017 pilgrimage season. Of the total I276 crore, the income during the Mandalam season was I173 crore and I103 crore during the Makaravilakku season, a Devaswom source said. Of the income of I237 crore during the 2016-2017 pilgrimage season, the revenue during Mandala Pooja season was I152 crore and I85 crore during the Makaravilakku season, the source said.