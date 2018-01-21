KOCHI: In a rare show of friendship above political rivalry, former MLA and senior CPM leader Simon Britto volunteered to translate BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan’s speech to Hindi. Britto, who inaugurated the second day’s session at Nature Life, the national conference of naturopaths at the Town Hall here on Saturday, realised a majority of the audience hailing from north Indian states could not follow English or Malayalam and volunteered to translate the speech of other dignitaries.

Later, Kummanam Rajasekharan arrived at the venue and Britto offered to translate his speech.

Kummanam thanked Britto for the gesture and exchanged pleasantries. After the meeting, Britto introduced his daughter Nilavu to Kummanam. “She is studying at Kendriya Vidyalaya and has got a complaint. The classroom from Class I students in on the fourth floor and they are made to climb multiple flights of steps to reach the classroom everyday,” said Britto. The BJP leader also promised to visit Britto at his residence later.