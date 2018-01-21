THRISSUR: When the Kochi Metro was flagged off on June 17, 2017, it was also a dream start for 23 transgender employees, who embarked on a journey towards respectability. Seven months on, the dream has turned sour for some, including Daya Gayatri, who enacted her plight on stage at the 10th International Theatre Festival of Kerala here on Saturday.

It was no easy task for Daya to make it to the rehearsal of the play 'Parayan Maranna Kadhakal', which was showcased for the first time at the theatre festival.Daya has been lodged at Viyyur jail ever since she was picked by the police on January 6 during a raid at a Kochi lodge, which was the alleged hub of an online sex racket.

"I just couldn't find better accommodation. I was unaware that the lodge was being used for illegal activities. All that I wanted was to have a roof over my head to rest after work," said Daya. She got bail about a week ago to take part in the festival and will return to prison on Sunday. "I not only lost my job and accommodation, the police took away the money I had kept aside for a sex change operation, my gold jewellery and certificates," she said.

Another transgender working with Kochi Metro was humiliated in public and lost her job after the raid.

Of the 23 transgenders who were initially employed by the Kochi Metro, 10 had quit due to various reasons. After the recruitment of 18 more transgenders, the total is now 31.Transgenders have plenty to talk about. All such grievances were on display as 'Parayan Maranna Kadhakal' narrated the unsung tales of transgenders.

On the first day of rehearsal, the group of 15 transgender actors had a tough time convincing the family members of Chinnu Shani, one of the main characters in the play. Chinnu's family did not want her to act in the play and the group had to be at its persuasive best to convince them. “My family members are ready to accept that there is a change in me, but they believe it’s a mental state of mind that can be changed. They blame other transgenders for my situation, but that’s not the case at all,” Chinnu said. Directed by Chennai-based Sreejith Sundaram, the storyline is weaved around real-life incidents such as atrocities, humiliation and betrayal that transgenders have faced from the police, family, friends and society.

Ranju Ranjeema, a well-known make-up artist and part of the troupe, said she used to enact the scenes with her friends when she was young. The play is to let the world know what transgenders are going through, she said. “This is a stage from which we want to speak out loud and clear that we are also part of this society. We should be accepted. We won’t be the last and there will be many more who will be born even after we are gone,” she added.Other transgenders acting in ‘Parayan Maranna Kadhakal’ are Sweety Bernard, Sheethal Shyam, Hedi Zadiya, Miya Sivaraman Monisha, Maneesha, Harani, Abi, Honey Arogi, Deepti Kalyani, Ranju Mol Mohan and Ayisha.