Residents look at the flattened autorickshaw at Poinachi near Kasargod on Sunday. The truck which crashed into the three-wheeler in the background. | Express Photo Service

KASARGOD: A young woman and her daughter were killed when a truck rammed into the autorickshaw they were travelling in on the highway at Poinachi early Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Shobha and her eight-year-old daughter Vismaya. They suspect that the driver of the Maharashtra-registered truck, carrying rubber sheets, lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the auto.

The impact of the crash flattened the autorickshaw and it was found in a roadside ditch. The bodies of the mother and daughter were trapped inside and residents who rushed to the spot said the autorickshaw had to be cut open to extricate their bodies.

Shobha and daughter Vismaya. | Express Photo Service

Shobha's husband Rajan (37) and auto driver Abdul Khader (45) were thrown off the three-wheeler and they along with truck attendant were seriously injured. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries when the vehicle overturned and skidded off the road due to the impact.

All of them were admitted to a cooperative hospital at Chengala.The truck driver, who left the hospital after received first aid, was later taken into custody.

District police chief K G Simon, and Vidyanagar circle inspector Babu Peringath visited the accident site and took stock of the situation.