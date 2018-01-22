KOCHI: Barely two weeks after an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) hanged himself at the Kadavanthra Police Station, a 40-year-old probationary sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide at a lodge near the Ernakulam North Railway Station on Sunday.

T Gopakumar of Vijaya Bhavan, Govindamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram, who had been working with the Ernakulam North police station, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the room at the lodge on the ESI road. A suicide note recovered from the room stated he took extreme step due to work pressure.

The police said the deceased took the room on rent on Saturday evening. The death came to light on Sunday morning after the officer failed to respond to the calls of the lodge staff, who alerted the police. A team of cops reached the spot and broke open the room.

They said the suicide note also contained a few of his senior officers’ names. Gopakumar, who was earlier with the Excise Department, joined the Kerala Police two years ago. He moved to the Ernakulam North police station six months ago.

City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh said a high-level probe by a team headed by Deputy Police Commissioner (Crimes) A R Premkumar had been ordered.

P M Thomas, 52, an ASI, had hung himself at the Kadavanthra station on January 3. Meanwhile, DCC president T J Vinodh has demanded a free and fair probe into the case. “The move to entrust a senior officer from the city even as the suicide note refers to mental harassment by senior officers is highly deplorable,” said Vinodh.