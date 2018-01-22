KOZHIKODE: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, tabled by the BJP government making instant triple talaq a punishable offence, will have a negative effect on Muslim families, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

“We have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict, but the Bill formulated by the BJP government is irrational. When all the laws related to family relationships are under the civil law, the Bill terming triple talaq as a punitive offence will make it come under criminal law,” he said. “The Bill put forth by the Union government proposes a sentence of three years for the defaulter. At the same time, it also asks the offender to give financial assistance to his wife and family. How is this possible?”

He slammed both the CPM and BJP for allegedly instigating political violence in the state. “What the CPM and BJP practice here is emulated by the BJP at the Centre,” he said. The Congress state unit is all set to face the upcoming polls, he said.

“It does not matter if a weaker ally has left the UDF. The party is prepared to fight the polls together as a strong opposing front,” he said, adding that the happiness showed by political rivals in connection with the JD(U)’s decision to leave the UDF will be temporary.