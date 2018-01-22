THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Office-bearers of Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) on Sunday approached the police and Vigilance with a complaint against a person who allegedly posted defamatory comments on social media against the board’s initiatives.

KSYWB filed the complaint with Vigilance director Loknath Behera, district police chief P Prakash and Peroorkada CI Stuart Keeler against one Musthafa Parathakkad of Malappuram. The police are yet to register a case as they need to check the complaint’s veracity.

In the complaint, KSYWB alleged Musthafa had posted defamatory comments against its initiative to encourage youngsters into entrepreneurship via the ‘Key Summit 2018’ organised on January 17 and 18 at Tagore Theatre.

As per the compliant, Musthafa was spreading false news against the board saying it indulged in corruption for organising the event. Musthafa also alleged the organisers had betrayed the delegates of the event.