THRISSUR: In the presence of close relatives and friends, Malayalam actor Bhavana and Kannada film producer Naveen tied the knot at the Thrissur Thiruvambadi Sree Krishna temple at 9.40 am on Monday. A large number of fans gathered at the temple to witness the ceremony. More than 100 policemen were posted at the venue and they had a tough time managing the crowd.After a simple ceremony, the couple drove down to an auditorium where a feast was arranged.

Celebrities such as Remya Nambeesan, Mrudula Murali and Sayanora Philip attended the function. The wedding reception was held at Lulu International Convention Center in Thrissur. Several leading actors, including Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Navya Nair, Rima Kallingal, Bhama, Miya, Shamna Kasim, Arya, Lakshmipriya, Ashique Abu, Kalabhavan Shaju, Prithviraj, Manoj K Jayan, Anoop Menon and Tovino Thomas, attended the wedding and reception.

Interestingly, actor and AMMA president Innocent, who was in Thirssur for various programme, secretary Edavela Babu and other AMMA executive members were not invited for the wedding. Bhavana and Naveen have known each other for more than five years. Her first Kannada film ‘Romeo’ was produced by Naveen in 2012. She met Naveen on the set of the film and soon their friendship turned into love.

Bhavana and Naveen got engaged on March 9, 2017.