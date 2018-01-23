THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the sensational Sr Abhaya murder case, former Crime Branch SP K T Michael, who was part of the investigation in the preliminary stage, has been arraigned as an accused. The CBI court here issued an order to add Michael as fourth accused for allegedly destroying evidence. The orders were issued on a petition by activist Jomon Puthenpurackal.

Michael, who had investigated Sister Abhaya’s death, had reported it was a case of suicide. Sister Abhaya’s diary and dress, which were submitted as exhibits in the Sub-Divisional Court at Kottayam, were destroyed before the CBI inquiry.Fr Thomas M Kottur, Fr Jose Puthrukkayil and Sr Stephy are the others accused.

In his petition, Jomon alleged several people had conspired during the course of the investigation to destroy vital evidence.Meanwhile, the court also rejected Michael’s petition seeking further probe into the alleged flaw of officers including former CBI officer Varghese P Thomas in the case.

Sr Abhaya was found dead in the St Pius convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992.