MALAPPURAM: The hartal called by UDF in Perinthalmanna taluk following the vandalisation of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) constituency office allegedly by Student Federation of India (SFI) activists turned violent with hartal activists attacking media persons and blocking their way to Perinthalmanna from Malappuram to report the developments.

The hartal, in its early hours itself, badly hit traffic as roads were blocked at various parts of Perinthalmanna taluk. Tyres were burnt on at Ramapuram and Koottilangadi on Kozhikode-Palakkad National Highway while rocks were placed on roads across the taluk to block the roads.

Mathrubhumi TV special correspondent Mohammed Noufal was hospitalised with injuries on his back after he was manhandled by a group of pro-Hartal activists at Makkarapparamba. He was pulled out of his vehicle and dragged along the road.

The IUML office was attacked Monday morning during a clash between supporters of SFI and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) at Government Polytechnic College in Perinthalmanna after a flag post of MSF was damaged allegedly by SFI activists in the college. The clash left more than ten students injured. Following the attack, the district committee of UDF called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal at Perinthalmanna taluk on Tuesday.

The UDF activists took out protest march into Perinthalmanna police station on Tuesday morning and demanded the arrest of the persons who were involved in the Monday’s attack against IUML office in the town.