THRISSUR: Fire broke out at Vilwadrinath temple in Thrissur district on Tuesday night, but no one was injured in the incident, the police said.

At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the shrine in Thiruvilwamala which brought the blaze under control at 11.30 pm, fire department sources said.

The shrine is dedicated to Lord Rama and his brother Lakshman.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a burning lamp. The extent of the damage can be ascertained only in the morning, the police said.