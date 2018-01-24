THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of initiating action in the incident of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting the national flag at a school, the LDF Government issued a circular making specific the persons who are authorised for flag hoisting in educational institutions and public offices. As per the circular issued by General Administration (political), department or office heads can hoist the flag in schools, colleges and health institutions, after the Governor hoists the tricolour first at 8.30 am. With Bhagwat scheduled to hoist the national flag again at another a school in Palakkad, another controversy could be in waiting.

As per the government circular, at the district-level a minister assigned will hoist the national flag. In panchayats and municipal areas, the panchayat president, municipal chairperson and mayor can hoist the flag while at sub-district and block level, it is the responsibility of sub-divisional magistrate and block panchayat.