MALAPPURAM: The hartal called by the UDF in Perinthalmanna taluk on Tuesday turned violent with hartal activists attacking journalists. The hartal was called as the IUML constituency office was vandalised by SFI activists on Monday. The hartal badly hit normal life as the roads were blocked by the activists. Traffic movement was affected on the Kozhikode-Palakkad National Highway as tyres were burnt at Ramapuram and Koottilangadi. Government offices and private institutions remained closed in the taluk.

The UDF activists took out a protest march to the Perinthalmanna police station on Tuesday morning demanding arrest of the persons involved in vandalising the IUML office. Besides, protests were also held at Pulamanthol, Makkarapparamba, Angadipuram and Koottilangadi.

The Perinthalmanna police have registered a case in connection with the office attack and have started a probe. The IUML office was attacked during a protest march by SFI activists alleging MSF activists unleashed attack on them at the Perinthalmanna Government Polytechnic. Clashes erupted after a flag post of MSF was damaged allegedly by SFI activists in the college.In the clash 31 persons were injured.

JOURNALISTS ATTACKED

Mathrubhumi TV special correspondent C V Mohammed Noufal, cameraman P V Sandeep and News 18 reporter Surjith Ayyappath were attacked reportedly by a group of IUML activists at Angadipuram. Noufal was pulled out of his vehicle and dragged on the road by the activists. Sandeep and Surjith were also attacked while they tried to prevent the group. LDF and UDF leaders visited them at the Malappuram Government Taluk Hospital where they were undergoing treatment. The Malappuram police have registered a case in connection with the incident. A protest march was organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) in Malappuram.