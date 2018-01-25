MALAPPURAM: The Perinthalmanna police on Wednesday arrested 29 people, including 20 IUML and nine CPM activists, in connection with the spree of violence that hit various parts of the taluk on Monday and Tuesday. The arrests were made after the police had registered seven cases.The violence erupted after an IUML constituency office was allegedly vandalised by SFI activists on Monday.On Tuesday, a hartal called by the UDF turned violent and a CPM office at Makkarapparmaba was attacked by IUML activists. Pro-hartal activists also attacked the Perinthalmanna municipality office, damaging several vehicles. The police resorted to a lathi charge at several places, including Makkarapparamba and Koottilangadi.

The IUML office was attacked during a protest by SFI activists, who alleged that MSF activists had attacked them at Perinthalmanna Government Polytechnic. Clashes erupted after a flag post of the MSF was allegedly damaged by SFI activists in the college. The clash left 31 persons, including students, injured.

Following the incidents, a peace meeting was convened by District Collector Amit Meena.

CPM leaders alleged that the IUML is trying to disturb peace. “Our 15 activists were injured in attacks by IUML goons. IUML has resorted to violence in order to hide feuds within the party in Perinthalmanna,” said CPM district secretary E N Mohandas.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty alleged bias on part of the police in registering cases. “Only one section is facing action from the police.This can’t be endorsed,” he said.A press statement by IUML district general secretary U A Latheef and DCC president V V Prakash said peace can’t be restored without arresting those responsible for the attack on the IUML office. The statement also alleged that the CPM was trying to eliminate its political opponents.