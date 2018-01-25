THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Almarzooqi, owner of JAAS Tourism LLC, Dubai, has requested India to arrest and extradite Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan, elder son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, for allegedly cheating him and his partner off seven million UAE Dirhams (`13 crore). According to Almarzooqi, Binoy, through Rakhul Krishnan — a partner in JAAS — initially borrowed 313,200 UAE Dirhams from his company for buying a new Audi. Later on, Binoy requested Rakhul for help with his various business deals across UAE, India, Saudi Arabia and Nepal and again borrowed 4,500,000 dirhams and promised to repay it on or before June 1, 2016.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Almarzooqi alleges that Binoy defaulted on the vehicle EMI and also ‘’escaped from UAE to India’’ before the repayment date of the second loan. He said Rakhul had repeatedly tried to contact Binoy during 2015-17, but the latter did not pay up.

After the cheques given by Binoy bounced, Almarzooqi registered a case against him with the Dubai police. Almarzooqi said steps have been launched to get the Interpol serve a ‘red notice’ warrant to get Binoy arrested and extradited to the UAE to stand trial for financial fraud.

Chavara MLA’s son in trouble

T’Puram: At a time when an alleged fraud by the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has kicked up a row, an LDF MLA’s son is also facing similar allegations. Rakhul Krishnan, who made the complaint against Binoy Kodiyeri, had filed a case against Sreejith, son of Chavara MLA Vijayan Pillai, at a court in Chengannur for duping him of C10 crore. “My son had left Dubai long back and is now practising as a lawyer in Kochi. He told me that he had not taken money from Rakhul,” said the Chavara MLA.

Left high and dry

Businessman Almarzooqi claims Binoy cheated him and his partner off seven million UAE Dirhams

Almarzooqi said steps have been launched to get the Interpol serve a ‘red notice’ warrant to arrest Binoy