KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday admitted the appeal filed by Ameerul Islam, the convict in the Jisha rape and murder case, challenging the order of the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court which awarded him death sentence in the crime.

In the appeal, Ameerul also sought a re-investigation in the case by a central agency. He said the Sessions Court arrived at his conviction and awarded him the death sentence by taking into consideration society’s demand for stringent punishment, rather than relying on evidence. This was evident in the court’s verdict and was hence illegal, he said.