THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM leadership attempts to play down the Binoy Kodiyeri issue stating allegations are not against the party leaders, the embarrassing episode has put state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on the defensive. The CPM suspects an ill-motive in the manner in which the allegations came up. However, since the complaints are not against any party leaders, the CPM cannot take responsibility, Kodiyeri said on Wednesday. Since the complaint pertains to financial fraud, Kodiyeri may find it difficult to simply brush away the allegations. Sources said the CPM leadership is of the view that the complaints are serious in nature.

“The manner in which such allegations were raised to the party central leadership gives the impression that there are some hidden motives behind them. Otherwise if the party comes across such serious allegations, wouldn’t it look into the same,” asked a central committee member. Since there are no complaints or allegations against any of the CPM leaders, the party need not intervene, said another senior leader. “There are many senior Left politicians. Many of us have grown up children who are mature enough to take responsibility of their actions. If somebody has done something, let them do the legal follow-up,” said another top leader.

The timing of the new allegations gains significance in the backdrop of the recent political development within the party. It was the Kerala CPM which opposed CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s draft political resolution to align with the Congress. LDF convener Vaikom Viswan too said no such complaints have come before the party or the LDF. “The complaints or allegations are not against any of the leaders. Currently there’s no reason for the party to look into it,” Viswan said.

There’s no need for the party to discuss and look into the matter as no allegations were raised against party leaders, said Kodiyeri. “The party will check only if it’s a complaint against any leader. The party cannot take responsibility for allegations raised against others. If it was against me, the party would have looked into it. They haven’t made any such allegations. Had they alleged that I have done something wrong, or money was given at my instance or I had some involvement, then the party will probe,” he said. The CPM leader said there was a cheque case against his son, but that was settled in court. Currently there’s no case or travel ban against him there, Kodiyeri said.

“If such a thing has happened, they should take appropriate legal action. If there’s any such issue in his name, he being a mature adult and an NRI for long, should address the same. None of us have intervened in any manner. Approaching the party leadership and later leaking it to the media shows there could be some other motive,” Kodiyeri said.