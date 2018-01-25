KOCHI: The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday extended the remand of Pulsar Suni, the key accused in last year’s actor assault case, till January 31.Meanwhile, actor Dileep, advocate Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph and Charley, who had obtained bail, did not appear before the court. They have been directed to appear along with the remaining accused on January 31.

On Tuesday, Dileep had obtained copies of about 93 documents submitted by the special investigation team along with the chargesheet. The prosecution had earlier submitted a list of evidence which could be shared with the actor, the eighth accused.The hearing on a petition by Dileep, seeking copies of the visuals of the actor being abused, will continue on Thursday. In his petition, Dileep said all the accused were legally entitled to get a copy of the visuals before the trial.