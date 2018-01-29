PARAVUR: Almost two years after 110 people died in a firecracker tragedy at the Puttingal Devi temple at Paravur near here, nine workers were on Monday injured when a newly-cast concrete roof caved in, police said.

According to a Paravur police official, a group of 19 workers was about to finish casting of the roof of a stage in the temple compound when a portion of it came down.

"Nine workers have been injured, of which seven have been admitted to a nearby hospital while two with serious injuries have been shifted to the ESI Medical College," said the police official.

It was on April 10 last year that a man with a burning firecracker in his hand had entered the concrete building that stored powerful firecrackers, leading to the collapse of the entire building within seconds. At least 110 people were killed in the incident.