KANNUR: Putting an end to the speculations which started months before the district conference, P Jayarajan has been reelected as CPM district secretary. Emerging out of the controversies surrounding the ‘self glorification’ issue for which he was criticised by the state secretariat, Jayarajan once again proved that for the sheer grit and determination which are prerequisites for the helmsman in the district, there is no better choice than the battle hardened man himself.

The reelection also underscores the party’s faith in the man who had steered the organisation through difficult times during the past seven years. The decision was announced by Jayarajan himself at a media briefing at the conference venue around 1 pm on Monday. He also announced the name of 49 members of the district committee which was elected on Monday. The strength of the committee has been increased from 47 to 49. Three members of the former committee were removed and six new members were included in the committee.