National Film Development Corporation branch in Kerala may be shut down; negligence by center 

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Is the Kerala branch of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) headed for an eventual shutdown? Yes, if one goes by the lackadaisical attitude of NFDC’s Mumbai headquarters towards its state branch. The facility was opened in 1990 after a special initiative by former Chief Minister K Karunakaran to support budding filmmakers in the state and to provide the national and international exposure. At present, the Kerala branch of NFDC functions without a branch office at the helm. The post of a junior officer who used to hold a charge during the branch office’s absence is also vacant.

The two staff that remain are an assistant — who is set to retire within the next six months — and a lower division clerk. According to sources, NFDC plans to transfer the lone remaining staff once the assistant retires and beat a hasty retreat from the state.NFDC’s plan to shut down the branch office is on the pretext the unit is financially unviable. But the bogey has been debunked as the Kerala branch roped in business to the tune of `50 lakh during the current fiscal. However, the Regional Office in Chennai directly dealt with the client, making a mockery of the branch office here.

In 2012, there were attempts to shift the NFDC branch office to another state. But the move was averted after the timely intervention by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. The then Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni had told the Kerala government the facility could continue if the state provides facilities such as land and office space. Accordingly, the state government accommodated NFDC in Chitranjali studio complex in the capital with the aim of retaining the Central body in the state. However, NFDC headquarters continued to neglect its Kerala branch office, sources said.

NFDC denies move

When contacted, NFDC director (finance) N J Shaikh said there were no plans to shut down the Kerala branch. “The vacancies arose after the employees themselves requested a transfer to other centres,” she said. When asked whether the posts will be filled soon, she said a decision will be taken only after a review on whether appointments need to be made against vacancies.